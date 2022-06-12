DOLE vows to go after abusive OFW employers in UK – Bello

Outgoing Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello vowed that the Department of Labor and Employment will still go after reported cases of abusive employers of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the United Kingdom.

In a previous report on The Guardian, some Filipinos reportedly experienced racism in UK fishing industry.

A separate research from the University of Nottingham added that some Filipinos experience physical, sexual abuse and sometimes work beyond 20 hours.

“That is being investigated by our Labor Attache now. Kung may mga violation, we will go against the perpetrators of this mistreatment or maltreatment of our fishermen,” he said in an ABS-CBN report.

Bello recently visited UK to sign an agreement for Filipino seafarers.

“In the world, number one ang seafarers na Pilipino , so malaking opportunity ito na aside from being already number one, lalong madadagdagan ang kanilang capabilities and skills,” Bello said.

The labor chief also thanked OFWs for their unwaivering contribution to the Philippine economy.

Bello is also confident that OFWs will be in good hands under incoming DOLE chief Benny Laguesma.