Philippine authorities rescue abused OFW in Riyadh

3 hours ago

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was maltreated by her employer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been rescued by authorities.

In a 24 Oras report, 24-year-old OFW Janine Mallari recalled her fate at the hands of her abusive employer.

Mallari, who has been working for her employer for six months, showed pictures of her with black and blue bruises.

The OFW said her employers prohibited her from contacting her family and only earned P20,000 a month.

“Yung amo kong babae, ayaw na kinakausap ko yung pamilya ko, anak ko po. Ayaw niya po na may pahinga… nung nagpabalik po ako ng agency binalik din po ako ng agency don sa amo ko. Ayaw po nila akong i-change employer,” she said.

POEA meantime said that her agency did not file a report regarding her case.

The lawyer said that if the agency would be found liable, they may face possible recovation of license to operate.

