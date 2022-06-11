178 volcanic earthquakes in Mt. Bulusan in 24 hours

Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon continued to show “increased seismicity” with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) detecting 178 volcanic earthquakes in the last 24 hours, a higher record than the 149 volcanic earthquakes monitored in the previous day.

In its bulletin on Saturday, June 11, Phivolcs said the volcano released 613 tons of sulfur dioxide, and its edifice was still inflated while 178 “weak” and “shallow” earthquakes were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Phivolcs said the active volcano remains under Alert Level 1, which means there is a “slight increase” in volcanic earthquake and steam or gas activity and the plume from the volcano’s crater measured 150 meters tall.

“Local government units and the public are reminded that entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone must be strictly prohibited and that vigilance in the two-kilometer extended danger zone on the southeast sector must be exercised due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions,” Phivolcs said, adding that the seismic activity is related to hydrothermal activity at shallow levels of the volcano.