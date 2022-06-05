Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Sorsogon’s surroundings turn gray due to Bulusan volcano’s ashfall

Phots from Facebook: Sorsogon Provincial Information Office

Thick ashfall covered several parts of Sorsogon on Sunday, June 5 following the phreatic eruption of the Bulusan Volcano.

Photos from the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office showed forests, buildings, roads, and rivers turned gray in the aftermath of the eruption.

Drone shots also showed that the ash fall covered several towns of Juban including Puting Sapa, Buraburan, Catanusan, Anyog, Mabini, Rangas, Calateo, Sipaya, Aroroy at Maalo and Irosin.

This was the result of the column of ashfall that the volcano sent high in the air this morning.

Officials urge residents to remain calm and wear their face masks to avoid respiratory complications.

They also urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel to the affected areas.

