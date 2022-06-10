Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH tightens screening of Japan-bound Filipinos to curb human trafficking

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report59 seconds ago

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI) inspectors deployed in international airports have been directed to strictly screen Filipinos departing for Japan to curb human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

In a memorandum issued on Thursday, Commissioner Jaime Morente instructed immigration inspectors in the ports of exit to “observe due attentiveness” towards Filipino passengers bound for the said country, and ordered all personnel in international airports to tighten the screening of Filipinos.

RELATED STORY: PH’s immigration cracks down on fake OFW documents

Tighter screening has been ordered, particularly against those with visas for short-term visitors, intra-company transferees, students, and engineer specialists in humanities and international services with the BI personnel asked to exercise extra caution in clearing the departure of Filipinos.

Morente said he released the order after receiving reports that the said visas were being used by illegal recruiters while on the other hand there have been reports that visas were being used by unscrupulous recruiters to circumvent government rules on the documentation and deployment of Filipino workers to Japan.

“This emerging trend exposes these travelers to the dangers of trafficking in persons and illegal recruitment which the BI is mandated to prevent,” Morente said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report59 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dog Cat fight

Cat owner to pay AED 40,000 penalty over psychological harm to neighbor’s pet dog in Dubai

8 mins ago
driver 1

Man incurs AED 15,170 traffic fines in ‘borrowed’ car in 3 days

15 mins ago
The Filipino Times Gavel court 1 1

Man faces AED 3,000 fine for trespassing into brother’s property in Dubai

27 mins ago
Monkeypox guide DHA

Dubai announces 21-day mandatory isolation for close contacts of symptomatic monkeypox cases

34 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button