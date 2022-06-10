Dubai announces 21-day mandatory isolation for close contacts of symptomatic monkeypox cases

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced several monkeypox isolation rules which include isolation of up to 21 days.

On Twitter, DHA shared a guide stating that an individual will be treated with a confirmed case on showing clinical symptoms and confirmation of virus in a laboratory test of PCR throat swab.

The DHA will contact the patient to complete the isolation procedures and the person must visit the nearest medical centre or hospital if symptoms worsen and undergo isolation for 21 days.

Patients with monkeypox symptoms need to be isolated in a separate room, which must be well-ventilated. A medical follow-up is also advised after isolation.

Other requirements are: treatment of contaminated equipment and waste and adopting hand washing and hygiene protocols.

Read DHA’s complete Monkeypox isolation rules here: bit.ly/MonkeypoxEN