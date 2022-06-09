Two killed, 19 injured in e-scooter accidents in Dubai last year

At least two people were killed, and 19 others were injured in e-scooter accidents in Dubai in 2021.

Colonel Jumma bin Swaidan, deputy head of Dubai Police’s Traffic Department, said the force also dealt with 10 e-scooter accidents during the first quarter of this year.

At a press conference at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club on Wednesday, it was revealed that two people died in the Al Nahda and Jumeirah Village Circle areas, while eight injured were hospitalized.

In the wake of this, a 45-day nationwide safety drive to protect riders’ lives was launched with officials emphasizing that local laws in Dubai and Abu Dhabi make it an offence to ride an e-scooter, or a bicycle, without a helmet. However, riders without helmets are a common sight and even a committee comprising members from traffic departments and transport authorities across the country were working on a draft law to regulate the use of e-scooters.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Naqbi, Head of Traffic Awareness at the Federal Traffic Council (FTC) and the Director of Ras Al Khaimah Police’s Traffic and Patrol Department, said the e-scooter accidents cause severe head injuries and multiple fractures.