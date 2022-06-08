Sharjah plans e-toll gate system to control traffic congestion

The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has approved a draft to introduce electronic toll gate systems to control traffic congestion.

Executive Council approved the draft to introduce smart truck toll gates. A meeting in this regard was chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of SEC.

The electronic system will reduce parking time of trucks, prevent congestion, monitor movement, and reduce errors.

A report on the achievements of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation “Ruwad” for the year 2021 was also reviewed.