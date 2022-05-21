Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah to increase speed limit on Wadi Madiq-Sharjah road from 80km/h to 100km/h

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar12 mins ago

In an advisory posted online, the Roads and Transport Authority of Sharjah announced modifying the speed of the Wadi Madiq – Kalba road, from 80 km / h, to 100 km / h.

The RTA said that the increase in speed limit was “due to the smoothness of the road, and its absence of residential communities and nearby urban centers, where speed may pose a danger.”

Screen Shot 2022 05 21 at 9.58.47 PM

Tariq Bin Ziyad Street in Khorfakkan City to remain close until Friday, May 27

Meanwhile, maintenance work continues in Tariq Bin Ziyad Street in Khorfakkan City continues. Total closure of the said road is set until Friday, May 27.

Screen Shot 2022 05 21 at 10.14.56 PM Screen Shot 2022 05 21 at 10.15.08 PM

The RTA Sharjah requested motorists to use alternative roads, and follow the traffic and directional signs, to avoid any traffic jams.

The road work is part of their process of raising the efficiency of roads in the Emirate of Sharjah.

“The authority also apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the works,” the RTA added in the statement.

Tags
Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar12 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE

UAE: Up to Dh10 million fine, possible jail time for spreading rumors and committing e-crimes

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022 05 21 at 7.40.51 PM e1653147692362

Bill Gates lauds Abu Dhabi’s Covid-19 vaccine center

3 hours ago
Dark Prevent Coronavirus Facebook Post

DOH confirms first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.4 from a Filipino citizen who flew in from Middle East

5 hours ago
moc saudi

Saudi’s Taif Rose Festival breaks Guinness World Record

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button