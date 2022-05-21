Sharjah to increase speed limit on Wadi Madiq-Sharjah road from 80km/h to 100km/h

In an advisory posted online, the Roads and Transport Authority of Sharjah announced modifying the speed of the Wadi Madiq – Kalba road, from 80 km / h, to 100 km / h.

The RTA said that the increase in speed limit was “due to the smoothness of the road, and its absence of residential communities and nearby urban centers, where speed may pose a danger.”

Tariq Bin Ziyad Street in Khorfakkan City to remain close until Friday, May 27

Meanwhile, maintenance work continues in Tariq Bin Ziyad Street in Khorfakkan City continues. Total closure of the said road is set until Friday, May 27.

The RTA Sharjah requested motorists to use alternative roads, and follow the traffic and directional signs, to avoid any traffic jams.

The road work is part of their process of raising the efficiency of roads in the Emirate of Sharjah.

“The authority also apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the works,” the RTA added in the statement.