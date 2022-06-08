Air taxis may take off in Dubai soon

Air taxis in Dubai could take off soon after a deal between Falcon and Embraer.

A unit of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services to supply 35 electric eVTOL aircraft and a letter of intent was signed between electric aircraft company Eve Holding, owned by Embraer, and UAE-based charter flight operator Falcon.

With deliveries expected to start in 2026, the first eVTOL ((electric vertical take-off and lift) touristic flights will be introduced from Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

Ramandeep Oberoi, chief operating officer of Falcon, was quoted as saying that the launch of the concept “fully aligns with the Smart Dubai vision and will contribute to positioning Dubai as a global leader in sustainable urban air mobility transportation.”

“Falcon is actively engaged in Urban Air Mobility emergence and committed to delivering an effective and sustainable new urban transportation mode and providing the community with better and faster solutions,” added Oberoi.

The eVTOL aircraft manufacturers are gaining customers and the global market is projected to grow from $5.41 billion in 2021 to $23.21 billion in 2028 at 23 per cent per year.