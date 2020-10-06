LOOK: ‘Air Taxis’ to fly soon in Dubai’s skies

Residents in Dubai will soon bear witness to another state-of-the-art mode of public transportation that will take them to the skies.

A post from the Dubai Media Office featured the ‘Air Taxis’ of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (Dubai RTA) that is expected to launch in a few years’ time.

“#Dubai has been a pioneer in testing electric vertical takeoff and landing technologies for launching an air taxi service in the coming years, as underlined by the Dubai Roads & Transport Authority (@rta_dubai),” as per the tweet from Dubai Media Office.

Apart from the air taxis, Dubai has also shown progress in developing a mega railway project that will link Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, as well as the highly-anticipated Hyperloop that promises to shorten travel time between Dubai to Abu Dhabi and vice versa to 12 minutes.

