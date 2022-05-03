Marcos Jr visits Ponce Enrile clan at Cagayan Valley, vow support for each other

Cagayan Valley 1st District Congressional candidate Katrina Ponce Enrile met with presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday.

The meeting came after Katrina Ponce, daughter of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile, decided to join politics to represent the first district of Cagayan province in Congress.

“napaka gandang pagkakataon ang magkita at makapag-usap kami ng aking matalik na kaibigan na si Bongbong Marcos. Nagbibigay ito sa akin ng lakas ng loob at kapanatagan,” said Katrina.

The meeting of the duo was held to support each other’s candidacy.

Ponce Enrile thanked the presidential frontrunner for finding time to meet with her and assured support for Marcos’ bid as the country’s next president.