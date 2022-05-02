Marcos, Robredo retain survey spots in final Pulse Asia survey, Pacquiao overtakes Isko

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos has maintained his lead with 56% in the last Pulse Asia survey for the presidential elections, a week before the May 9 polls.

Vice President Leni Robredo meanwhile is still a distant second at 23%.

This is slightly lower compared to her March rating.

In a survey conducted last April 16 to 21, Senator Manny Pacquiao now ranks third with a 7% rating followed by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno who dropped from 8% to 4%.

Senator Ping Lacson remained at 2% followed by former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella with 1% and Faisal Mangondato at 1%.

Vice presidential candidates, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is still the most preferred bet with a 55% rating.

She’s followed by Senate President Tito Sotto (18%), Sen. Kiko Pangilinan (16%), Dr. Willie Ong (3%), and Manny Lopez (1%).

The controversial Easter media briefing of presidential candidates was listed by Pulse Asia as one of the key developments that took place during the conduct of the survey.

The survey was conducted among 2,400 adult respondents via face to face interviews.