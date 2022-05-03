Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte suspends all e-sabong operations

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the immediate stop of e-sabong operations or online cockfighting based on the recommendation of Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano.

“The recommendation of Sec. Año is to do away with e-sabong,” Duterte said in a speech.

It’s his recommendation and I agree with it, e-sabong will end by tonight, bukas, lalabas ito bukas,” he added.

The president also asked Ano to conduct surveys to find out the social impact of online sabong.

“So ginawa ni Sec. Año ang trabaho niya, he reported and validated yung naririnig ko. Yung amin naman sana, buwis lang ang hinahabol namin dito, sinabi ko na sa inyo P640 million is P640 million but may naririnig na ako, loud and very clear to me that it was working against our values,” he added.

“And yung impact sa pamilya pati sa tao e ang labas, di na natutulog yung mga sabungero” he added.

Duterte has previously rejected calls to terminate the sabong operations despite reports of missing individuals who were involved in such activities.

