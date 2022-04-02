Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Police officer held for using buy-bust money for e-sabong

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested a police officer allegedly involved in PhP500,000 worth of buy-bust money for online sabong.

The officer, who was working with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group, has been charged with illegal gambling and estafa, media reports said.

“Maliban pa dito sa criminal case niya for illegal gambling, may kakaharapin pa siyang isang kaso na admin na malversation of government funds after ‘yung buy-bust money supposedly na sa kanyang pag-iingat … ay nadispalko din niya,” PNP spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo was quoted as saying by Teleradyo.

“Sa kasamaang palad, dahil sa kanyang pagkakalulong sa sabong ay pati itong pera na sa kanyang pag-iingat ay nadispalko niya at hindi niya ma-account.”

The money, she said, was meant for police anti-illegal drugs operations.

“Noong ibinigay sa kanyang pera na ito, hinahanap sa kanya ng commanding officer para gamitin sa planong buy-bust operation ay hindi na niya mai-account,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN News.

“Kaya siya nasampahan ng kasong estafa dahil ibinenta pa niya itong hiniram niyang sasakyan sa pagtakas at mismong nahuli siya sa betting station kung saan siya hino-hold ng management doon dahil siya ay may utang din.”

There is an increasing number of cases of police personnel being addicted to e-sabong. One officer even robbed a gasoline station in Laguna in February.

