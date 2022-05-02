Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of fraternal countries

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged, over phone calls, Eid Al Fitr greetings with His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; and President Bashar Al Assad of the Arab Republic of Syria.

He also exchanged greetings with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait; His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain; and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

Moreover, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received today a telephone call from the Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, who congratulated him on the occasion. Sheikh Mohamed thanked Bennett for the thoughtful gesture, and wished betterment and peace for all world nations.

In another phone call, Sheikh Mohamed and President Joko Widodo of Indonesia exchanged Eid greetings as well.

During the telephone calls, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to his fellow leaders and his wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity, and development for their countries.

For their part, the leaders reciprocated the greetings and wished more progress, safety and security to the UAE people under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They also wished more prosperity and development to the Arab and Islamic nations, and all other countries.