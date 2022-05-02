Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: President Duterte inspects OFW hospital

President Rodrigo Duterte inspected the services of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) hospital.

The hospital provides medical and diagnostic services to OFWs on a two-hectare land donated by the Pampanga provincial government in Barangay Sindalan in the City of San Fernando.

The seven-story facility was built on start-up funds by Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc (P500 million) and Pacgor (P200 million) for which the Department of Health and Department of Labor and Employment provided additional funds.

“Please know that this is the government’s way of thanking our OFWs for their valuable contributions to our country’s socio-economic progress and for their critical role in upholding the Filipino identity in the global community,” Duterte said during the inspection of the hospital. The medical facility is set to start its operations as a polyclinic on May 2 while full operations are expected by the end of June.

A facade of the almost completed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital which was inspected by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at Barangay Sindalan in San Fernando City, Pampanga on May 1, 2022. REY BANIQUET/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
A facade of the almost completed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital which was inspected by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at Barangay Sindalan in San Fernando City, Pampanga on May 1, 2022. RICHARD MADELO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
