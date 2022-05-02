LOOK: President Duterte inspects OFW hospital

President Rodrigo Duterte inspected the services of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) hospital.

The hospital provides medical and diagnostic services to OFWs on a two-hectare land donated by the Pampanga provincial government in Barangay Sindalan in the City of San Fernando.

RELATED STORY: DOLE: OFW hospital to start operations on May 2

The seven-story facility was built on start-up funds by Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc (P500 million) and Pacgor (P200 million) for which the Department of Health and Department of Labor and Employment provided additional funds.

“Please know that this is the government’s way of thanking our OFWs for their valuable contributions to our country’s socio-economic progress and for their critical role in upholding the Filipino identity in the global community,” Duterte said during the inspection of the hospital. The medical facility is set to start its operations as a polyclinic on May 2 while full operations are expected by the end of June.