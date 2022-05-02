Heavy vehicles banned from entry to Abu Dhabi from till noon on Eid Al Fitr

Authorities have banned the entry of heavy vehicles to Abu Dhabi on Eid Al Fitr.

The vehicles will be banned on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr on Monday, May 2, from 1:00 am till noon.

Trucks and buses transporting 50 workers or more will be prohibited from entry to enable the smooth flow of traffic and reduce accidents caused by heavy-duty vehicles.

The ban will include roads and streets like Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge, and Al Maqta Bridge.

However, the logistical support vehicles and rubbish collection companies will be permitted operation and drivers have been asked to ensure adherence to the schedule to make Emirate’s roads safer.

Patrols will be increased on all roads and intensified monitoring through smart systems will be ensured for smooth traffic.