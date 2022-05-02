Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Heavy vehicles banned from entry to Abu Dhabi from till noon on Eid Al Fitr

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Authorities have banned the entry of heavy vehicles to Abu Dhabi on Eid Al Fitr.

The vehicles will be banned on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr on Monday, May 2, from 1:00 am till noon.

Trucks and buses transporting 50 workers or more will be prohibited from entry to enable the smooth flow of traffic and reduce accidents caused by heavy-duty vehicles.

RELATED STORY: UAE to experience fair climate, humid nights for Eid Al Fitr holidays this 2022

The ban will include roads and streets like Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge, and Al Maqta Bridge.

However, the logistical support vehicles and rubbish collection companies will be permitted operation and drivers have been asked to ensure adherence to the schedule to make Emirate’s roads safer.

Patrols will be increased on all roads and intensified monitoring through smart systems will be ensured for smooth traffic.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

2022 Philippines Presidential Elections

Marcos, Robredo retain survey spots in final Pulse Asia survey, Pacquiao overtakes Isko

3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Got a ‘second chance’: Cortesi on winning Miss Universe PH 2022

4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte looks at the photos printed on the canvas while inspecting the ongoing construction of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital at Barangay Sindalan in San Fernando City, Pampanga on May 1, 2022. RICHARD MADELO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

LOOK: President Duterte inspects OFW hospital

4 hours ago
Jodi Sta. Maria exciting na part

Actress Jodi Sta Maria welcomes viral memes on ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button