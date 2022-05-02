Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE to experience fair climate, humid nights for Eid Al Fitr holidays this 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced the weather forecast for Eid Al Fitr holiday, starting from Monday, 2nd May, 2022.

The Centre has expected the weather to be moderate to hot and dusty at times during the day and fair by night, with temperatures to be fair over the eastern mountainous areas in general, and humid over the coasts during night, with a probability of mist formation by Monday and Friday mornings, and some clouds will appear eastward by Friday afternoon.

The winds will be Northwesterly in general, becoming Southwesterly at times by night, moderate winds in general, and fresh at times over some areas during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand over the exposed areas, which may lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, especially on Tuesday, 3rd May, and Wednesday, 4th May.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and in Oman Sea, becoming slight to moderate by Thursday, 5th May, and Friday, 6th May.

The maximum temperatures expected during this period are: 31 – 38 degree Celsius in coastal areas, 37 – 43 Celsius (C) in internal areas, and 22 – 31 C in mountainous areas, while minimum temperatures to be expected are 23 – 27 C in coastal areas, 19 – 25 C in internal areas, and 16 – 24 C in mountainous areas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

2022 Philippines Presidential Elections

Marcos, Robredo retain survey spots in final Pulse Asia survey, Pacquiao overtakes Isko

3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Got a ‘second chance’: Cortesi on winning Miss Universe PH 2022

4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte looks at the photos printed on the canvas while inspecting the ongoing construction of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital at Barangay Sindalan in San Fernando City, Pampanga on May 1, 2022. RICHARD MADELO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

LOOK: President Duterte inspects OFW hospital

4 hours ago
Jodi Sta. Maria exciting na part

Actress Jodi Sta Maria welcomes viral memes on ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button