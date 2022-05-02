UAE to experience fair climate, humid nights for Eid Al Fitr holidays this 2022

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced the weather forecast for Eid Al Fitr holiday, starting from Monday, 2nd May, 2022.

The Centre has expected the weather to be moderate to hot and dusty at times during the day and fair by night, with temperatures to be fair over the eastern mountainous areas in general, and humid over the coasts during night, with a probability of mist formation by Monday and Friday mornings, and some clouds will appear eastward by Friday afternoon.

The winds will be Northwesterly in general, becoming Southwesterly at times by night, moderate winds in general, and fresh at times over some areas during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand over the exposed areas, which may lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, especially on Tuesday, 3rd May, and Wednesday, 4th May.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and in Oman Sea, becoming slight to moderate by Thursday, 5th May, and Friday, 6th May.

The maximum temperatures expected during this period are: 31 – 38 degree Celsius in coastal areas, 37 – 43 Celsius (C) in internal areas, and 22 – 31 C in mountainous areas, while minimum temperatures to be expected are 23 – 27 C in coastal areas, 19 – 25 C in internal areas, and 16 – 24 C in mountainous areas.