Job fairs to be held in Ilocos to fill over 15,000 vacancies

Multiple job fairs are being held in Ilocos to fill over 15,000 vacancies.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) both the local and overseas vacancies will be filled in the Ilocos region on Labor Day (May 1).

The job fairs are being held in three different locations in the region namely, MMX Center, Magic Mall in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Tagudin Farmers Civic Center in Tagudin, Ilocos Sur; and Robinsons Mall activity area in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte.

The DOLE has asked the job seekers to observe standard health protocols at the fairs.

The jobs to be filled include 14,623 vacancies of customer service representatives, production operators, collections specialists, retail or sales agents, sales representatives, and service crews.

The other 481 vacancies are open for overseas jobs including factory workers, painters, frame workers, welders, plastic molders, machine and production operators, sales personnel, computer programmers, and graphic designers.

Among the vacancies, over 900 positions are also available including that of medical specialists and officers, nurses, chemists, speech therapists, respiratory therapists, radiologic technologists, ward assistants, laboratory aides, health promotion officers, occupational therapists, medical technologists, social welfare officers, midwives, nursing attendants, dental hygienists, statisticians, nutritionist-dietetics, and administrative officers at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center.

