More young PH workers shifting jobs: Microsoft

A Microsoft survey has highlighted that the rate of young Filipino workers shifting jobs was rising.

The survey said that nearly half of young Filipino workers are looking at changing jobs over the next year and the Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index underscoring evolution of hybrid home and office work setup.

Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Modern Work, Microsoft, said that flexibility and well-being have become non-negotiables for employees.

For global workers perks like free office food and a corner office mattered less. The survey covered 1,000 respondents each in 31 countries. It showed that 46 percent of “Filipino Gen Z and millennials, or employees in their 20s and 30s, were somewhat or extremely likely to consider changing employers this year.”

It said 20 percent of Filipino workers have already left their jobs in the past year.

The employees quitting jobs cited personal well-being, mental health and work-life balance as reasons.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

