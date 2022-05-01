Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Customs ramps up airport inspections with anticipated rush of travellers, pilgrims

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Dubai Customs has increased the number of inspectors at the airports with the expected rush of travelers this Eid.

As many as 822 inspectors have been deployed around the clock during the Eid Al Fitr holiday and 77 scanners including 58 scanners for bigger baggage and 19 scanners to check hand baggage have been pressed into service.

RELATED STORY: UAE to observe Eid al-Fitr on Monday, May 2: Moon-sighting Committee

Ibrahim Kamali, Director of the Passenger Operations Department said that the Dubai Customs has taken measures at the airport’s three terminals and Al Maktoum International Airport to facilitate travelers.

The Dubai Customs department handled 6.7 million passengers and around 8.9 million pieces of luggage on board 40,615 flights in the first quarter of 2022.

The department is keen to enhance the flow of passenger traffic for tourism promotion.

READ ON: Top 10 great ’Eid-eas’ for OFWs in UAE

The Dubai Customs has also made 313 seizures at the airports.

These include 62 seizures in January, 129 in February and 122 in March.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

2022 Philippines Presidential Elections

Research Group predicts more polarised PH society after elections

8 hours ago
iStock 953515866

Job fairs to be held in Ilocos to fill over 15,000 vacancies

8 hours ago
british 70k dubai police

Dubai Police return AED70,000 to British expat in one hour

8 hours ago
five dirham ten dirham new UAE

New AED5, 10, 50 banknotes now available at selected ATMs

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button