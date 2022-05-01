Dubai Customs ramps up airport inspections with anticipated rush of travellers, pilgrims

The Dubai Customs has increased the number of inspectors at the airports with the expected rush of travelers this Eid.

As many as 822 inspectors have been deployed around the clock during the Eid Al Fitr holiday and 77 scanners including 58 scanners for bigger baggage and 19 scanners to check hand baggage have been pressed into service.

Ibrahim Kamali, Director of the Passenger Operations Department said that the Dubai Customs has taken measures at the airport’s three terminals and Al Maktoum International Airport to facilitate travelers.

The Dubai Customs department handled 6.7 million passengers and around 8.9 million pieces of luggage on board 40,615 flights in the first quarter of 2022.

The department is keen to enhance the flow of passenger traffic for tourism promotion.

The Dubai Customs has also made 313 seizures at the airports.

These include 62 seizures in January, 129 in February and 122 in March.