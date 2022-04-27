Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi culminates year-long celebrations of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines

Hundreds of Filipino faithful gathered at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral to celebrate the culmination of the year-long observance of the Philippines’ 500 years of Christianity on April 24, Sunday, with a special mass led by Fr. Troy De Los Santos, OFM CAP, Vicar General of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA).

Fr. Troy expressed his sincerest gratitude to the faithful whose unyielding cooperation and strong will had made all celebrations possible throughout the past year.

“Taos pusong pasasalamat sa ating Panginoong Diyos na sa kabila ng mga pinagdaanan natin nitong mga nakaraang taon hindi naging hadlang ang mga ito upang maisakatuparan natin ang pagdiriwang ng ika-500 taong anibersaryo ng pagdating ng Kristianismo sa ating bayan. At ngayon nga ay official nating tinatapos ang Jubilee Year na may pasasalamat sa Diyos sa biyaya ng pananampalatayang Kristiyanismo,” said Fr. Troy.

He hopes that this celebration would reignite the spirit among Christians in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the world to unite in prayer and solemnity which they will pass on for more generations to come.

“Hindi ibig sabihin na isinasara natin o tinatapos natin ang selebrasyon ay hihinto na tayo. Bagkus nawa’y kaming mga Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi ay patuloy naming papagningasin, papag-alabin at pagyamanin ang magandang regalo ng pananampalatayang Kristiyano na tinanggap ng ating mga ninuno at tayo rin ay may tungkulin na ipinasa ang mga ito sa mga susunod na henerasyon,” said Fr. Troy.

Watch the video here:

