WHO analyzes two new sub-variants of Omicron for transmissibility

The World Health Organization has said that it is analyzing two new sub-variants of Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess their infection potential and the level of dangers they pose.

The BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant are being monitored while BA.1 and BA.2, BA.1.1 and BA.3 are also being studied.

These are being studied for their “additional mutations”. The BA.2 now comprises 94% of all sequenced cases and is more transmissible but is unlikely to cause severe disease.

Earlier, the UK’s Health Security Agency said BA.4 was found in South Africa, Denmark, Botswana, Scotland and England while all the BA.5 cases were found in South Africa.