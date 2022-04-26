PH hospital administers second booster ‘by mistake’ to non-immunocompromised senior citizens, healthcare workers – DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) verified that a hospital in the National Capital Region, which it did not identify, provided the second coronavirus booster vaccine to non-immunocompromised healthcare personnel and senior citizens by mistake.

The Department of Health stated in a statement that hospital administration indicated that “they accidentally misread instructions.”

Senior individuals, frontline healthcare professionals, and immunocompromised people may be given a second booster injection under an enhanced emergency use license authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Health Technology Assessment Council has finished recommendations for a second booster shot for immunocompromised patients, but it is currently evaluating data for older persons and healthcare staff.

The Department of Health, in collaboration with the National Immunization Operations Center, is presently collaborating with health care facilities and vaccination locations to prevent repeat incidents (NVOC).

“The facilities in question have now since returned to administering boosters to immunocompromised persons only,” it added.

In terms of the number of people with comorbidities who will be vaccinated, the NVOC estimates that about 690,000 people will be vaccinated across all priority categories.

“Operations will initially aim to reach approximately 1-2% of this target, which corresponds to about 7,000 – 13,000 individuals. LGUs [local government units] will take the lead in gradually expanding the rollout,” it added.