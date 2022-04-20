Bongbong Marcos optimistic after massive Cebu rally turnout

Presidential candidate and former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr remains optimistic about better prospects after a massive turnout in Cebu at a recent rally.

He is hopeful of a recovery from the defeat he suffered in Cebu in 2016 owing to support of several local officials including Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

RELATED STORY: COMELEC division junks final disqualification case vs. Bongbong Marcos

Thousands of supporters turned up at the rally in Cebu city which was attended by both Marcos Jr with his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

“This is the largest rally in my entire campaign. I thank Cebu for the support and trust,” Marcos had said during his speech.

READ ON: Toni Gonzaga at Bong Marcos’ rally: ‘Konting panahon nalang, babalik na si BBM sa Malacañang’

An estimated 300,000 people turned up at the rally on the Filinvest grounds located at the South Road Properties.

Several people watched out from an adjoining area of the three-hectare venue that had a capacity of 120,000.