Impounded vehicles to be auctioned if traffic fines exceed AED7,000 in Abu Dhabi

Motorists in Abu Dhabi who have accumulated over AED7,000 in traffic fines may get their cars impounded and sold at a public auction if they fail to pay up.

The Abu Dhabi police said in a Facebook post that such vehicles will be confiscated and auctioned if the fines are not paid in full within three months.

The force said if motorists do not have enough money to pay up front they can settle the amount in interest-free installments through five banks: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Mashreq and Emirates Islamic Bank.

Motorists can also get a 35 per cent discount if they pay fines within two months.