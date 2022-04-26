Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Impounded vehicles to be auctioned if traffic fines exceed AED7,000 in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Motorists in Abu Dhabi who have accumulated over AED7,000 in traffic fines may get their cars impounded and sold at a public auction if they fail to pay up.

The Abu Dhabi police said in a Facebook post that such vehicles will be confiscated and auctioned if the fines are not paid in full within three months.

RELATED STORY: RAK impounds over 7,500 vehicles with expired plate numbers

The force said if motorists do not have enough money to pay up front they can settle the amount in interest-free installments through five banks: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Mashreq and Emirates Islamic Bank.

Motorists can also get a 35 per cent discount if they pay fines within two months.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai airport WAM

Airlines advise passengers of shifts from Dubai Int’l Airport to Dubai World Central for next 45 days

2 hours ago
comelec debates 2022 1

Comelec to probe ‘disadvantageous deal’ with private firm on poll debates

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos Cebu

Marcos’ support base grows 5% in latest PUBLiCUS Asia survey

2 hours ago
Lucile Randon known as Sister Andre

118-year-old nun from France now world’s oldest person

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button