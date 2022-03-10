RAK impounds over 7,500 vehicles with expired plate numbers

More than 7,500 vehicles with expired license plates have been impounded in Ras Al Khaimah since RAK Police installed smart traffic cameras in November 2021.

The traffic cameras have a high accuracy rate of 95 percent in detecting various traffic violations, including expired license plates.

This violation awaits AED500 fine and four black points. The police force called on motorists to settle any pending fines within the set time frames.

The smart system can also identify vehicles with pending violations across the country.

Meanwhile, driving with concealed or unclear vehicle registration plates awaits a fine of AED500 and four traffic black points.