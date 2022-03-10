Latest News

RAK impounds over 7,500 vehicles with expired plate numbers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

More than 7,500 vehicles with expired license plates have been impounded in Ras Al Khaimah since RAK Police installed smart traffic cameras in November 2021.

The traffic cameras have a high accuracy rate of 95 percent in detecting various traffic violations, including expired license plates.

241554249 2926750420923510 7890447936044804646 n

This violation awaits AED500 fine and four black points. The police force called on motorists to settle any pending fines within the set time frames.

The smart system can also identify vehicles with pending violations across the country.

Meanwhile, driving with concealed or unclear vehicle registration plates awaits a fine of AED500 and four traffic black points.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

274143311 516557656493342 7981736475677054199 n

Robredo hopes new Comelec execs would be ‘fair and professional’

1 hour ago
Veronika Didusenko

Ukrainian beauty queen asks for help as Russia continues invasion 

1 hour ago
Ukraine

US warns Russia may use biological warfare against Ukraine 

1 hour ago
Picture1

WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘far from over’

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button