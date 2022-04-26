Comelec to probe ‘disadvantageous deal’ with private firm on poll debates

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will conduct an internal probe for possible criminal liability of several poll executives for a “disadvantageous deal” with the private firm, Impact Hub Manila, (IHM), that had organized the previous presidential and vice-presidential debates.

The debates were organized at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel. Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay showed surprise after the poll body paid Impact Hub P15 million even as the contract to hold the debate with the private firm was supposed to be “free.”

RELATED STORY: Comelec commissioner threatens to jail those accusing poll body of bias

Earlier the Comelec was forced to postpone by a week its final debates for April 23 and April 24 after its event organizer was unable to pay P14 million to the hotel with Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila disclosing that Impact Hub’s checks have repeatedly bounced.

Last Saturday, Impact Hub said in a statement some “misunderstandings” with the management of Sofitel led to the postponement of debates.

READ ON: Comelec postpones VP, presidential town hall debates

Comelec Commissioner Bulay said, “The commission is conducting an investigation to determine the liability of Impact Hub and others who are also liable in this transaction, which now appears to be manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to the government.”

“Impact Hub’s actions … are tantamount to incurring criminal liability. Eventually, the commission should consider the filing of the corresponding charges against those found liable,” he said.