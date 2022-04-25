Visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque for last 10 days of Ramadan to get free ‘park and ride’ service

Visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque will get free ‘park and ride’ service in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

The commuters can park vehicles in designated parking areas and ride on public buses free of charge.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi said the bus shuttle service will be operational before Isha and Taraweeh prayers until one hour after the end of the night prayer.

The pick-up/drop-off points will be available at parking lots of Wahat Al Karama (main parking), and the Zayed Sports City parking lot.

The roads surrounding Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque will be monitored by surveillance cameras and patrolled by field inspectors at traffic signals for smooth traffic flow.