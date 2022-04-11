Robredo-Sotto tandem?: Lacson revealed he was asked to withdraw presidential bid

Senator and presidential candidate Ping Lacson revealed that he was asked to withdraw from the race to support the possible tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Tito Sotto.

Lacson did not reveal who made the offer but said that it was offered in Pampanga.

“Sa akin may lumapit, alam niyo ang offer, doon sa Pampanga… alam niyo ang proposal niya sa akin: ‘Senator, kaya naming paatrasin si Kiko at ipasok si Senate President bilang vice president ni Leni basta magwithdraw ka lang,” Lacson said in a virtual briefing.

RELATED STORY: ‘Stop being silent’: Lacson urges supporters to come out

Pangilinan is the running mate of Robredo.

“I rejected. Sabi ko, anong klaseng offer ‘yan, ilalalaglag niyo ang kasama niyo para lang manalo ang principal ninyo? So I rejected,” Lacson said.

The camp of Robredo has yet to address the claim of Lacson.

READ ON: Ping Lacson urges voters not to vote for incompetents, thieves

The senator also said that the camps of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Senator Manny Pacquiao also received the same offer.

“I don’t know what kind of offer was given to Mayor Isko but I heard na ganun din, may effort, na para pagwithdrawhin siya. Si Senator Manny Pacquiao nag-express na rin, may lumapit din daw sa kanila, Anong klaseng mga tao ito, ‘di ba? Arrogance has no place in a decent society,” he added.

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos remains the frontrunner in the recent Pulse Asia survey followed by Robredo.

Lacson ranked fifth with 2% of voter preference.