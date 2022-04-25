Filipino professor in Dubai pens book on overcoming COVID-19’s challenges for organizations

A multi-awarded Filipino professor of management at Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has officially launched his book that takes a deep dive into a variety of management cases, outlining underlying challenges and best practices among organizations worldwide.

Dr. Rommel Sergio, 2016 The Filipino Times Awards Educator of the Year, adds another feather to his hat as the editor of the book titled “Management Cases: Thriving Organizations in the New Normal” – which peaked at No. 1 on Amazon’s Best Sellers when it was officially released on March 26 at the Canadian University Dubai with over 300 individuals from all walks of life in attendance.

Dr. Sergio revealed that he suffered from bouts of depression and even contracted COVID-19 when he wrote the book in the middle of the pandemic, but that didn’t deter him from accomplishing his goal.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has brought all of us and the world to its knees. Unprecedented disruptive challenges have created a modern global health crisis that has had a deep and lasting impact on the way the world perceives itself,” said Dr. Sergio in an interview with The Filipino Times.

During the course of writing and editing the book, he collaborated with 22 contributors from seven countries including New Zealand, US, UK, Cambodia, India, UAE, and the Philippines to explore real-life cases of management strategies of organizations and how each of them coursed through the pandemic.

When asked how the book relates to modern-day OFWs, Dr. Sergio shared that the book will provide insights into the importance of learning and upskilling yourself by analyzing your current situation and assessing possible solutions and opportunities through the power of critical thinking.

“We are all workers. We all work for someone else, at least. The book gives views on challenges and milestones through continuous innovation, leadership, and the power to give through corporate social responsibility. These are cornerstones that make a difference in OFWs’ lives,” said Dr. Sergio.

He added that OFWs who will pick up his book will also get to appreciate their worth as individuals who contribute to a greater goal that allows their respective organizations to grow.

“The greatest resource in any organization is its people – the human capital. Innovation and leadership make it easy for organizations to cope during trying times. Inclusion and diversity are important to promote equality. Being resilient is a skill,” shared Dr. Sergio.