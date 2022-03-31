Sara Duterte confident that Marcos Jr. could get 70-80% of Mindanao votes

Vice Presidential candidate Sara Duterte is confident that her running mate Bongbong Marcos would likely be supported by an overwhelming number of voters in Mindanao.

“Based on surveys that we have, both private and public, he is about 70-80 percent already here in Mindanao,” Duterte said in Davao Del Norte.

The Davao mayor hopes that her own province will back Marcos.

“We will try our best to deliver for Bongbong Marcos in Davao Region and, based on our survey, he is doing well [but] we can do more for him,” Duterte said.

“The crowd understands the message very well, that’s the most important part,” Marcos added.

Davao Del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, who is chairs the Partido Reporma, endorsed the candidacy of Robredo for president.

Meantime, Marcos received the backing of two major political parties including the NUP and Nacionalista Party.