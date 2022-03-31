Latest News

Sara Duterte confident that Marcos Jr. could get 70-80% of Mindanao votes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Vice Presidential candidate Sara Duterte is confident that her running mate Bongbong Marcos would likely be supported by an overwhelming number of voters in Mindanao.

 

“Based on surveys that we have, both private and public, he is about 70-80 percent already here in Mindanao,” Duterte said in Davao Del Norte. 

 

The Davao mayor hopes that her own province will back Marcos. 

 

“We will try our best to deliver for Bongbong Marcos in Davao Region and, based on our survey, he is doing well [but] we can do more for him,” Duterte said. 

 

“The crowd understands the message very well, that’s the most important part,” Marcos added. 

 

Davao Del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, who is chairs the Partido Reporma, endorsed the candidacy of Robredo for president. 

 

Meantime, Marcos received the backing of two major political parties including the NUP and Nacionalista Party. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PCGG Marcos Bautista

Ex-PCGG chair says Bongbong’s presidency could spell the end of PH’s recovery of $6B worth of ill-gotten wealth

3 hours ago
277515092 552496932899432 8449271101015075467 n

‘Kabastusan’: Lacson calls out Atienza for urging him to quit presidential race 

3 hours ago
Lacson

‘I hope he backs out’: Atienza urges Lacson to quit presidential race 

4 hours ago
debt

New record high: Philippines’ debt balloons to ₱12.09 trillion

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button