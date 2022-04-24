Zubiri says Marcos won’t be a dictator

Senator Migz Zubiri assures that presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos will not be a dictator like his father Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Marcos’ father and namesake Ferdinand ruled the Philippines for over two decades, the last 9 years of which under a military rule marked with human rights violations, closure of media entities and corruption.

“Pano magiging diktador yan eh napakabait niya? Kapag nag-uusap kami ang gusto lang talaga niya, ang nasa puso niya ay umasenso tayong lahat,” Zubiri said in a UniTeam event in Manila.

Zubiri is also in the slate of Vice President Leni Robredo as a guest candidate. Zubiri also defended his choice why he supports Bongbong.

“Hindi katulad ng ibang kandidato, na lagi tayong inaaway,” he said.