Grab driver arrested for ‘death threat’ against Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Michael Go, 49, was arrested and jailed in Quezon City on April 1 for allegedly posting a death threat against presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marc Jr. on Twitter.

Marcos’ camp filed a complaint against the Grab driver on Wednesday, after Go posted that he was ‘annoyed’ and planned to ‘gun down’ the candidate if the caravan passes nearby his place.

“I was blocked by Marcos Jr. in 2016. Pakisabi mag ingat siya sa Tandang Sora QC. Pag dumaan siya dun babarilin ko siya di ako takot makulong. Hindi rin ako takot mamatay. Isang malaking karangalan ipaghigante mga kasama ko aktibista biktima ng martial law,” said Go .

Twelve police officers managed to find Go’s whereabouts with the help of village officials and peacekeeping officers in Barangay Sta. Lucia.

Upon arrival at Go’s residence, authorities informed him about the allegations. The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) stated that the person turned himself in, while Prosecutor General Ben Malcontento of the Department of Justice (DOJ) affirmed that the police brought Go for the investigation.

The 49-year-old is currently being held on charges of grave threats in relation to Republic Act 1075 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.