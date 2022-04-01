Latest News

Bongbong-Sara tandem woos OFWs in hybrid miting de avance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Hugpong ng Pagbabago Media Bureau

UniTeam’s presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte wooed overseas Filipino workers in a hybrid miting de advance, April 1.

The two vowed to form a government that responds proactively to the needs of the people, especially the OFWs, if elected in next month’s elections.

Duterte hailed the Filipino migrant workers for all their hard work and sacrifices.

“Bilib ako sa tapang nga mga OFWs. Hinaharap ninyo ang lahat ng uri ng panganib sa inyong trabaho. Tinitiis ninyo ang hirap. Balewala sa inyo ang lungkot. At kahit na may sakit, tuloy lang ang trabaho. Walang pahinga, halos walang day-off. At ginagawa ninyo ito hindi para sa inyong mga sarili, kundi para sa inyong mga pamilya,” Duterte said.

She gave importance to the continuity of the legacy programs of her father, Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, for OFWs and their families.

There are over 10 million Filipinos abroad. Some 1.7 million of the OFWs are registered voters who will be taking part in the absentee voting starting April 10.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ramadan UAE

UAE leaders send Ramadan greetings

5 hours ago
DFA OFW

DFA repatriates 405 distressed OFWs from Lebanon, Kuwait

6 hours ago
Starlink Philippines

First in SEA: Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellite internet in Philippines up in 3 months

7 hours ago
Imee Marcos

Imee Marcos claims not all assets taxed by BIR are owned by her family: ‘Yung iba hindi amin’

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button