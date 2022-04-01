Bongbong-Sara tandem woos OFWs in hybrid miting de avance

UniTeam’s presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte wooed overseas Filipino workers in a hybrid miting de advance, April 1.

The two vowed to form a government that responds proactively to the needs of the people, especially the OFWs, if elected in next month’s elections.

Duterte hailed the Filipino migrant workers for all their hard work and sacrifices.

“Bilib ako sa tapang nga mga OFWs. Hinaharap ninyo ang lahat ng uri ng panganib sa inyong trabaho. Tinitiis ninyo ang hirap. Balewala sa inyo ang lungkot. At kahit na may sakit, tuloy lang ang trabaho. Walang pahinga, halos walang day-off. At ginagawa ninyo ito hindi para sa inyong mga sarili, kundi para sa inyong mga pamilya,” Duterte said.

She gave importance to the continuity of the legacy programs of her father, Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, for OFWs and their families.

There are over 10 million Filipinos abroad. Some 1.7 million of the OFWs are registered voters who will be taking part in the absentee voting starting April 10.