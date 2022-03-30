Gretchen Barretto ready to show evidence that Bato Dela Rosa is involved in e-sabong

Gretchen Barretto revealed that she is ready to present evidence proving that Senator Bato Dela Rosa is involved in online sabong or e-sabong activities.

Bato has refuted Barretto’s claims that he was involved in online cockfighting activities. The senator is currently leading the senate investigation on missing ‘sabungeros’.

“Time & place? Hurry pls,” Barretto said on her Instagram account.

She also shared a screenshot of Bato’s interview with Apollo Quiboloy-owned network SMNI.

“Yung unang-una sinabi niya mahal daw yung relo ko. Bakit siya lang ba may karapatan na magsuot ng 85,000 na halaga ng relo? Bakit hindi pala ako pwede? Mahal talaga yun para sakin, pero sa kanila, ewan ko kung talagang totoong mahal sa kanila yun,” Bato said.

Papano ako magkaka-balance never naman akong nagsusugal. Never naman akong nagsasabong. Never in my life, kahit once na, nag-bet ako sa sabong. Hindi nangyari sa buhay ko yan,” he added.

Bato said that his fight against online gaming operations is not grandstanding.

“You cannot attack person through issues, you attack him through his character, so character assassination yung ginagawa nila. Character assassination ang ginagawa nila sakin, para lang to get back at me. Dahil hirap pa silang lumusot sa issues na kinaroroonan nila ngayon,” he said.