Baby for sale: BI identifies foreigner behind ‘sale of baby girl’ to pay off ‘e-sabong’ debts

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested a foreign national involved in the sale of a nine-month-old baby girl who was “sold” for Php45,000 by her own mother in Laguna to settle her debt due to e-sabong (cockfighting).

Nigerian national Ifeanyi Bright Okoro was arrested, along with a Filipino woman named Kristine Joyce Esdrelon during a rescue operation last March 22.

Two other suspects named Imelda Malibiran and Rosemarie Gutierrez remain at large.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the BI formed a task force to rescue the baby girl. He vowed to continue the pursuit to put the other two suspects behind bars.

The suspects have been charged for violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection Against Children Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination and Kidnapping under the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines.

Morente revealed that Okoro was found overstaying his visa in the country since 2018.

“These undesirable aliens have no place in the country as they are a threat to our society,” Morente said in a statement.

The Nigerian national would have to deal with his local cases first to be followed by deportation, said Morente.