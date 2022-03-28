Public warning issued on Taal Volcano sulfur dioxide emissions, ashfall

The Health Department has issued a public warning on Taal Volcano sulfur dioxide emissions and ashfall.

Taal Volcano was placed under an Alert Level 3 after a “short-lived phreatomagmatic burst.”

Authorities said that the sulfur dioxide which is a colorless toxic gas can affect the respiratory system to make breathing difficult and a person may be exposed to it by either breathing it in or through skin contact.

In view of the emissions, residents have been advised against unnecessary trips outside.

The people have been told to close doors and windows if they have been living near the Taal Volcano caldera and asked to wear a facemask, protective gear for the eyes.

The DOH has urged that people should contact the poison control centers or hospitals in case of exposure asking those suffering from bronchitis, emphysema, or asthma to avoid volcanic ash.