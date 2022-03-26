Nearly 12,000 residents at risk due to Taal Volcano eruption

Authorities in the Philippines have warned over 12,000 residents near Taal to flee the vicinity after the volcano spewed ash and fumes early March 26.

As the alert level rose from two to three, the seismological agency “strongly” advised families living near in hazardous areas around the lake to leave.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) warns that further eruptions may result in deadly, fast-moving volcanic flows of gas, ash, and debris, as well as a tsunami.

RELATED STORY: Taal at Alert level 3: Authorities prohibit all activities at Taal Lake

In its official bulletin, the Taal Volcano Main Crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst at 0722H PST which was followed by nearly continuous phreatomagmatic activity.

These events generated plumes up to 1500 meters high and were accompanied by volcanic earthquake and infrasound signals.

“In view of the above, DOST-PHIVOLCS is now raising the alert status of Taal from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3. This means that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions. PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas Province be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur,” read the bulletin.