Gov’t mulls yearly vaccination against COVID-19

The Department of Health revealed that the government is studying the possibility of conducting yearly COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Tinatantiya ng ating mga eksperto na magiging trangkaso na lang, sa trangkaso mayroon tayong tinatawag na yearly flu shots. ‘Pag nagkataon ‘yan, baka kailangan taunang bakuna, titingnan din kung lahat ba ng population o ‘yung high risk at vulnerable lamang,”Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said in a briefing.

Cabotaje said that the expansion of the government’s vaccination program is part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s 10-point agenda.

“Kailangan nating palawakin ang ating mga bakuna center, papuntahin sa mas malapit na bakuna center ang ating mga mamamayan, mas mapabilis at mapalago natin ang procedures para magpabakuna sila, at alisin natin ‘yung mga hindi kailangan na restrictions,” Cabotaje said.

The DOH said that as of March 24, 65.5 million Filipinos were vaccinated against COVID-19, with 11.7 million booster doses administered.

The government is set to launch a mass vaccination program in Region 11, Cebu province, and Cotabato City from March 29 to 31, 2022, and in the BARMM from March 30 to April 1, 2022.

