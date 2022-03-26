Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos among citizens of 42 countries to get visa on arrival in Indonesia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Filipinos are among the citizens of 42 countries who will get a visa on arrival (VoA) in Indonesia.

The other countries are Australia, United States, Netherlands, Brunei Darussalam, England, Italy, Japan, Germany, Cambodia, Canada, China, and South Korea for entry to Bali using VoA, reported state agency WAM.

RELATED STORY: Over 100,000 foreign tourists visit Philippines since reopening of borders

The facility was provided to travelers from 23 countries.

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said that this will cover international travelers arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Taal Volcano Gin Chris Perez

Nearly 12,000 residents at risk due to Taal Volcano eruption

2 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines Hosts 2022

Three Miss Universe winners to host Miss Universe Philippines 2022

2 hours ago
covid 19 vaccination philippines

Gov’t mulls yearly vaccination against COVID-19

3 hours ago
RODRIGUEZ 01242022 2

Duterte says he fulfilled all his campaign promises

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button