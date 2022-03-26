Filipinos among citizens of 42 countries to get visa on arrival in Indonesia

Filipinos are among the citizens of 42 countries who will get a visa on arrival (VoA) in Indonesia.

The other countries are Australia, United States, Netherlands, Brunei Darussalam, England, Italy, Japan, Germany, Cambodia, Canada, China, and South Korea for entry to Bali using VoA, reported state agency WAM.

The facility was provided to travelers from 23 countries.

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said that this will cover international travelers arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali.