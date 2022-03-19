Over 100,000 foreign tourists visit Philippines since reopening of borders

The Philippines has registered over 100,000 foreign tourist arrivals since the reopening of borders.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said inbound visitor arrivals reached 102,031 as of March 16.

The country eased the COVID-19 restrictions allowing entry to all fully-vaccinated foreign nationals. Puyat expressed hope about the “inevitable revival of the tourism sector” hard hit by the pandemic.

She said that they were happy to see the gradual reopening of borders showing results. The tourism industry’s contribution to the Philippines’ gross domestic product stood at 12.7 per cent in 2019 and the pandemic has badly hit the tourism sector forcing hotels and airlines to lay off staff.

Nearly 1.1 million workers were affected in the tourism industry across the country and the data showed that tourists from the United States topped arrivals, followed by Canada, Britain, South Korea, and Australia.