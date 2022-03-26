Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expo Rider, standard RTA buses see 10-fold rise in Expo 2020 visitors

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Travellers on the Expo Rider and standard RTA buses to Expo 2020 have increased 10-fold.

The rise has come as only five days are left for Expo 2020 to close and the number of visitors from Dubai and Sharjah have seen an increase, media reports said.

Mohammed Al Ali, Director of Buses, Public Transport Agency at RTA Dubai, told Khaleej Times that they anticipate the rush to increase in the coming days.

RELATED STORY: Julie Anne San Jose, Jessica Villarubin, and Xian Lim headline “Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV at Expo 2020 Dubai” concert!

At Jubail Bus stand in Sharjah the Expo 2020 visitors were found in large numbers as the number of double-decker buses to the Al Baraha bus stand and Al Ghubaiba bus station from Al Jubail in Sharjah were also increased. The Expo Riders ran at a full capacity of 55 seats while coach-type buses were also deployed to meet the demand.

An average of 37,500 passengers per day travel on Expo Riders.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

poverty hunger 1

3M Filipino families suffered “involuntary hunger” in Q4 of 2021

7 hours ago
court gavel hammer

Abu Dhabi court rejects woman’s repayment plea of AED 210,000 loan from ex-fiancé

8 hours ago
WAM uae flag

COVID-19 norms: Travellers may enter UAE irrespective of their vaccination status via land borders

8 hours ago
Taal Volcano Gin Chris Perez

Nearly 12,000 residents at risk due to Taal Volcano eruption

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button