Expo Rider, standard RTA buses see 10-fold rise in Expo 2020 visitors

Travellers on the Expo Rider and standard RTA buses to Expo 2020 have increased 10-fold.

The rise has come as only five days are left for Expo 2020 to close and the number of visitors from Dubai and Sharjah have seen an increase, media reports said.

Mohammed Al Ali, Director of Buses, Public Transport Agency at RTA Dubai, told Khaleej Times that they anticipate the rush to increase in the coming days.

RELATED STORY: Julie Anne San Jose, Jessica Villarubin, and Xian Lim headline “Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV at Expo 2020 Dubai” concert!

At Jubail Bus stand in Sharjah the Expo 2020 visitors were found in large numbers as the number of double-decker buses to the Al Baraha bus stand and Al Ghubaiba bus station from Al Jubail in Sharjah were also increased. The Expo Riders ran at a full capacity of 55 seats while coach-type buses were also deployed to meet the demand.

An average of 37,500 passengers per day travel on Expo Riders.