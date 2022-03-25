‘Sure winners’: 845 candidates running unopposed in 2022 elections

The Commission on Elections announced on Thursday that some 845 local candidates are running unopposed in the 2022 elections.

Candidates who are unopposed only need one vote to be declared as winners.

Some 516 positions for district representative, governor, vice governor, mayor, and vice mayor will be unchallenged in this year’s polls.

Meantime, 329 unopposed candidates are vying for positions with more than one seat, or those for provincial board members and city/municipal councilors.

The number of unopposed candidates is slightly slower compared to the 2019 polls.

The campaign period for local candidates is allowed from Feb. 8 until March 25.