Latest News

‘Sure winners’: 845 candidates running unopposed in 2022 elections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago

The Commission on Elections announced on Thursday that some 845 local candidates are running unopposed in the 2022 elections.

Candidates who are unopposed only need one vote to be declared as winners.

Some 516 positions for district representative, governor, vice governor, mayor, and vice mayor will be unchallenged in this year’s polls.

Meantime, 329 unopposed candidates are vying for positions with more than one seat, or those for provincial board members and city/municipal councilors.

The number of unopposed candidates is slightly slower compared to the 2019 polls.

The campaign period for local candidates is allowed from Feb. 8 until March 25.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Isko BBM

If elected, Isko Moreno open to go after Marcos’ PHP203B tax debt

12 hours ago
LENI ROBREDO

Robredo camp says ‘efforts underway’ to form broader alliance

12 hours ago
Russia

POEA: OFWs consider Russia exit as sanctions bite

12 hours ago
Smartmatic philippines ELECTIONS

COMELEC orders review of Smartmatic contract amid ‘security breach’ claims

16 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button