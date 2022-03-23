Two jailed in UAE for robbing businessman of AED 3M, watch worth AED 750,000

Two people have been jailed in UAE for robbing a businessman of AED 3 million and a watch worth AED 750,000 on the promise of selling cheaper bitcoin.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an Asian and a Gulf national to three years in prison followed by deportation for the robbery and detention of an Asian businessman, media reports said.

They would pay a fine of AED 3 million and the value of the stolen watch, reported Khaleej Times.

The case was reported in July 2021 after the businessman filed a report to the police. He had contacted the number on a card stuck to his car offering digital currency Bitcoin at a lower price and agreed to a deal in Al Barsha, Dubai.

At a villa in Al Barsha, three other people wearing protective clothing against the coronavirus posed as police officers from his home country looking to arrest him.

The man was driven to Fujairah and detained in a vehicle for four hours and asked to pay money for a safe return to Dubai.

The driver also took away his watch before the arrest of two people who admitted to their crime.