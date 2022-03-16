Three gangsters jailed in Dubai for three years for robbing AED 1.3M

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced three gangsters to three years jail in a theft case.

The Court sentenced a gang of an Asian and two Africans, one of whom is a fugitive, to three years in jail and a joint fine of AED 1,373,000.

Earlier in December 2021 in Baniyas Square, in Dubai, an Asian reported that he had been robbed of AED 1,373,000 by an African gang who stole his money while he was on the public road and assaulted him.

The money was needed by the victim for an electronics deal before it was stolen. The victim was assaulted along with one of his friends.

The investigation team identified the gang members and the residence of an Asian man who was arrested with AED 25,000 in his possession.

The accused admitted his participation in the crime with other Africans with his role being to lure victims to exchange the local currency for dollars in return for 5% of the value of the money. The suspect guided the police to the location of the others in the Emirate of Sharjah.