Unvaccinated children lack COVID-antibodies even after recovering from COVID-19 – study

Research has shown that unvaccinated children and adolescents still lack COVID-antibodies even if they have already recovered from COVID-19.

An October 2020 research in Texas recruited 218 subjects between the ages of 5 to 19 who had recovered from COVID-19.

Over 90 per cent were unvaccinated and the research took from each three blood samples at three-month intervals.

The first blood test detected infection-related antibodies in only one-third of the children.

The researchers reported that six months later, only half of those with the antibodies were detected with them.

During the research, no differences were noticed on whether a child was asymptomatic or when they had the virus or due to weight or gender.

Sarah Messiah of UTHealth School of Public Health Dallas said, “It was the same for everyone. Some parents… think just because their child has had COVID-19, they are now protected and don’t need to get the vaccine. We have a great tool available to give children additional protection by getting their vaccine.”

