Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two clinics in Morocco to recruit 100 Filipino nurses

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Two Moroccan clinics have raised the demand for 100 Filipino nurses, according to the Philippine Labor Attaché Dominador Salanga.

Salanga said the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) has sent two memos requesting the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to allot slots for the North African state.

This came less than a year since POLO established an office in Morocco and earlier Morocco was under the jurisdiction of the labor office attached to the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli, Libya.

RELATED STORY: DOLE: Germany’s €1-billion COVID care bonus to benefit OFW nurses, frontliners

The Philippines has an annual deployment ceiling of 7,000 health care workers (HCWs) based on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ Resolution 153.

Salanga also said that POEA has a special quota for Germany and a special project for nurses under JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

“These 6,500 to 7,000 is actually spread out and Saudi Arabia takes the pie on top of their usual recruitment office for nurses,” he added.

Nurses must have Level B French language proficiency and two to three years of experience.

From at least 4,600 Filipinos working in Morocco majority are employed in beauty centers or households.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos FB

Bongbong Marcos says corruption can’t be stopped

1 min ago
Leni Robredo Ariana Grande Bretman Rock

Ariana Grande, Bretman Rock trend after Leni Robredo-related posts

15 mins ago
Laurence Expo 2020 Dubai 6

LOOK: Filipino teen of determination enthralls Expo audiences with solo piano performance at Al Wasl Plaza

33 mins ago
Filipina Ukrainian husband manila ofw help

LOOK: Filipina, Ukrainian husband reach Manila

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button