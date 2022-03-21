Two clinics in Morocco to recruit 100 Filipino nurses

Two Moroccan clinics have raised the demand for 100 Filipino nurses, according to the Philippine Labor Attaché Dominador Salanga.

Salanga said the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) has sent two memos requesting the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to allot slots for the North African state.

This came less than a year since POLO established an office in Morocco and earlier Morocco was under the jurisdiction of the labor office attached to the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli, Libya.

The Philippines has an annual deployment ceiling of 7,000 health care workers (HCWs) based on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ Resolution 153.

Salanga also said that POEA has a special quota for Germany and a special project for nurses under JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

“These 6,500 to 7,000 is actually spread out and Saudi Arabia takes the pie on top of their usual recruitment office for nurses,” he added.

Nurses must have Level B French language proficiency and two to three years of experience.

From at least 4,600 Filipinos working in Morocco majority are employed in beauty centers or households.