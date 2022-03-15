DOLE: Germany’s €1-billion COVID care bonus to benefit OFW nurses, frontliners

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello lauds Germany’s decision to grant COVID-19 care bonus to frontline workers, including Filipino healthcare workers, who served in various health care institutions in Germany at the height of the pandemic.

Labor Attaché Delmer Cruz of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Berlin told Bello that the German government has allocated 1 billion Euros or 57 million pesos for the ‘COVID care bonus,’ which will be split equally between nurses into care homes and nurses in hospitals.

“The initiative of Germany to reward the frontline workers including our very own for their service during the pandemic is really commendable. This will inspire all the more our healthcare workers in providing the brand of service that the Filipinos are known for even in the midst of crisis,” Bello said.

DOLE adds that healthcare workers engaged in elderly care will receive an incentive ranging from 60-550 Euros or P3,400-P31,000.

Germany said that among the beneficiaries will be the staff who worked in geriatric care for at least three months between November 1, 2020 to June 2022.

Other beneficiaries include support staff, such as administrators and those in charge of building services, kitchen, cleaning, reception and security services, gardening and grounds maintenance, and laundry or logistics.

Likewise, trainees in elderly care, other employees, volunteers, and participants in the ‘voluntary social year’ scheme are eligible to receive the incentive.